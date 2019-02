Talking Books Ep 55: South Africans vs Rommel: The Untold Story of the Desert War in World War II

The book under discussion in this episode of Talking Books is “South Africans Versus Rommel, the Untold Story of the Desert War in World War 2”. Author David Brock Katz talks to CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers about the South African war effort in North Africa and how they dealt with the tactics of German General Erwin Rommel, nicknamed the Desert Fox, among other things....