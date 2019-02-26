Understanding Kenya’s debt situation

Kenya’s Treasury recently revealed projections indicating that the country will spend 61 per cent of the total projected tax collection on debt repayment in the 2019/20 financial year. This made The Controller of Budget to raise the red flag on the country’s increasing public debt. However, the Treasury has a relaxed stance on this and says the public debt will only become unsustainable if it hits 70 per cent of GDP. Dr. Caesar Mwangi: Chairman, Kenya Markets Trust joins CNBC Africa to give analysis....