Eric Kholwane on what makes Mpumalanga attractive to investors

Mpumalanga, known for its contribution to South Africa’s GDP through the mining, agriculture, and tourism industry, was this week processing the State of the Province Address delivered by its Premiere Refilwe Mtshweni. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana spoke to Eric Kholwane, MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism about the economy.