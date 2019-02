President Kagame embarks on Citizen Outreach campaign

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday interacted with over 20,000 residents of Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, and Huye Districts in the Southern province as part of his Citizen Outreach programme. Top of the agenda for the program is to keep leaders accountable of their actions and attaining set target for community development. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni filed this report.