PwC’s Andrew Nevin on what factors will shape Nigeria’s economic outlook

PricewaterhouseCoopers says Nigerians in diaspora sent an estimated $25 billion in remittances to the country, a figure that translates to 83 per cent of the government’s budget in 2018 and eleven times the FDI flows in the same period. Andrew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other themes they expect will shape Nigeria’s economic outlook. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...