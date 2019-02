What Buhari’s re-election means for investor confidence

President Muhammadu Buhari has won his re-election bid as he polled 15.1 million votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party in the presidential poll conducted on the 23rd of February. But what does this re-election mean for investor confidence? Gbite Oduneye, Founder and CEO of A&O Acquisitions joins CNBC Africa for more.