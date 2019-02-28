Capital Connection: Buhari wins 2nd term, democracy in Tanzania, Kenya & Somalia relations

On this week’s episode of Capital connection we review the Nigerian election results joined by Taiwo Oyedele, Partner & West Africa tax leader, PWC Nigeria and Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin & Adefulu to unpack the implications of Muhammadu Buahri’s second term. We cross to CNBC Africa’s reporter Christy Cole in Abuja, to give a sense from people regarding the election win. And Zimbabwe is introducing yet another currency system in a bid to solve its liquidity crisis. Will it be a solution, or just another pit-stop, Derek Matyszak, Researcher at Institute for Security Studies helps unpack Zimbabwe’s new dollar. We then consider the meaning of democracy in East Africa’s Tanzania, after 27 years of multi-party democracy with Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director of Paradigm Institute. And lastly Capital connection is joined via skype by William Attwell, Practice Leader at Sub-Saharan Africa for Frontier Strategy Group to discuss, relations between Horn of Africa neighbours, Kenya and Somalia.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...