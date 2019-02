DA’s Mmusi Maimane on the economy, immigration and coalition politics

In 2014, the official opposition in South Africa-the DA won 22.2 per cent of the votes but following the disastrous and scandal ridden years of the Jacob Zuma’s presidency- the DA is hoping to drive the figure close to 30 per cent. So what will push them over that mark? DA Leader Mmusi Maimane joined CNBC Africa to discuss what would constitute a successful campaign. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...