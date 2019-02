Gareth van Onselen discusses DA’s chances ahead of 2019 polls

The official opposition in South Africa launched its manifesto on Saturday in Johannesburg. In true DA style- it was timeous, well-coordinated, choreographed and rehearsed. But that is not what wins votes. The Head of Politics and Governance at the SA Institute of Race Relations, Gareth van Onselen joins CNBC Africa to discuss the DA’s electoral chances at the polls. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...