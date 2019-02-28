President Buhari vows to intensify efforts on security, economy and fighting corruption

After receiving his return certificate, President Buhari says his administration plans to intensify its effort in security, restructuring the economy and the fighting corruption. Meanwhile, a terrorist group in the south of the country, the Niger Delta Avengers had earlier threatened to cripple the economy if Buhari was re-elected. Dennis Aamachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...