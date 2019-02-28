Home Videos Santam’s FY profit jumps, despite tough environmentSantam’s FY profit jumps, despite tough environmentSantam’s operating profit jumped 37 per cent to R3.5 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018. Santam Chief financial Officer, Hennie Nel joins CNBC Africa for more.By CNBC Africa - February 28, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosJSE arrests profit decline, reveals plans for AYO Technology VideosImperial’s 2020 plan to improve profits VideosPierre van Tonder on dumping Australia, RocoMamas and Africa expansion VideosRwanda opens first public coding school VideosCharting Nigeria’s path out of poverty VideosEnterprise Room’s Tracey Webster on creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs VideosStrengthening Nigeria’s democracy VideosHow Zimbabweans are surviving exorbitant food prices VideosWhat does the future hold for Nigeria’s oil & gas sector? VideosMassmart confident Game can be turned around, here’s how VideosCapital Connection: Buhari wins 2nd term, democracy in Tanzania, Kenya & Somalia relations VideosNico Muller outlines Implats’ dividend position VideosHow digital technology is transforming healthcare in Africa VideosTechnological advances that have shaped Africa’s aviation industry VideosAviation Africa summit participants share their thoughts on growth of Africa’s aviation sector VideosChillington Rwanda’s plan to tap into the small farm machine market VideosGareth van Onselen discusses DA’s chances ahead of 2019 polls VideosDA’s Mmusi Maimane on the economy, immigration and coalition politics VideosHighlights: AfDB’s inaugural Africa Investment Forum Johannesburg VideosPresident Buhari vows to intensify efforts on security, economy and fighting corruptionLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement