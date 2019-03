Bandar Hajjar on innovative solutions to project funding in Africa

The Islamic Development Bank hosted the Public-Private Partnerships Forum 2019 in Rabat, Morocco yesterday. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa was there to speak to Dr Bandar Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank. He explained that the main objective of the bank was to promote the economic and social development of 57 member countries, serving 1.7 billion people around the world.