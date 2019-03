Distell impresses with strong H1 earnings

Distell has managed to increase its headline earning per share by 12.1 per cent to 570 cents per share despite water restrictions and lower harvest production in South Africa. The maker of spirits and fine wines managed to reduce its debt to equity ratio from 32.5 per cent in 2017 to 19.3 per cent this year. Distell CEO, Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.