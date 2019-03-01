Home Videos Nigerian fixed income and forex market reviewNigerian fixed income and forex market reviewDeinma Iyagba, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s trade at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...By CNBC Africa - March 1, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosMauritius scores high marks in the DHL Global Connectedness Index VideosShould the Zondo Commission include municipalities? VideosAssessing Nigeria’s microfinance industry VideosThe role of agriculture in Nigeria’s economic growth VideosTeamApt closes $5.5mn Series A funding, mulls expansion VideosEmtee shares his money, career lessons VideosBandar Hajjar on innovative solutions to project funding in Africa VideosZimbabwe’s currency crisis worsens VideosRwanda launches satellite to provide internet to rural schools VideosThis is how Rwanda can benefit from SAATM – Minister of Transport VideosRoll over data costs regulations postponed VideosZimbabwe needs bold reforms, productivity not a new currency – Arthur Mutambara VideosAfrica’s aviation sector outlook VideosAfter BoG reforms: Here’s what to expect in banking sector in Q1’19 VideosRestructuring Nigerian economy tops Buhari’s priorities VideosSingle African air transport market tops agenda at Kigali Aviation summit VideosBrexit is literally a logistical nightmare | CNBC Reports VideosJSE arrests profit decline, reveals plans for AYO Technology VideosSantam’s FY profit jumps, despite tough environment VideosImperial’s 2020 plan to improve profitsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement