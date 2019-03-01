Roll over data costs regulations postponed

South African users of data packages will have to hold on a little longer as the independent communication authority of South Africa has extended the deadline for certain networks to implement the roll over data service. This service will enable data users to transfer unused from one month over to the next without worrying about data expiration. The deadline for the change of legislation was scheduled for today however the ICASA board has extended the deadline for certain networks. ICASA has extended the date for the implementation of the regulations to 12 April 2019.