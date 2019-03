Rwanda launches satellite to provide internet to rural schools

Rwandan government recently launched a satellite that will provide broadband internet to schools in remote areas. The satellite dubbed “Icyerekezo” is seen critical to the country’s efforts to bridge the digital divide. For more on this and the country’s digital transformation programs, CNBC Africa is joined by Gordon Kalema, Director General in the Ministry of ICT and Innovation.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...