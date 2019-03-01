Should the Zondo Commission include municipalities?

While most of us are gripped by the testimonies coming out of the State Capture Commission, focused on corruption at the upper spheres of government- it begs the question about the rot at Municipal level of government? The Public Audit Act comes into force in April and will enable the AG to refer cases of unjustified and irregular spending to police and prosecutors- but will that be enough? The Auditor General, Kimi Makwetu joins CNBC Africa for more....