This is how Rwanda can benefit from SAATM – Minister of Transport

According to IATA's 2014 report on the economic benefits of implementing the yamoussoukro decision, the Single African Air Transport Market could generate an estimated $1.3 billion in annual GDP for the continent and significantly boost regional traffic. On the side-lines of the Aviation Africa 2019, CNBC Africa sat down with Rwanda's Minister of State in charge of Transport, Eng. Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye for a look at the opportunities SAATM presents for Rwanda.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...