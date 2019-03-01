Zimbabwe needs bold reforms, productivity not a new currency – Arthur Mutambara

There has been a huge call for Zimbabwe to engage in a national dialogue to resolve the country’s economic crisis. The country’s reserve bank governor recently introduced a new currency known as Real Time Gross Transfer dollars or ‘RTGS dollars’ as a measure to address its currency problem. For more on the dialogue issue, the newly introduced currency, and role South Africa and SADC should play in resolving Zim crisis; CNBC Africa spoke to Former Zimbabwe Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Mutambara.