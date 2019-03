Zimbabwe’s currency crisis worsens

Zimbabwe has recently adopted a new currency which is called the Real-Time Gross Settlement dollars. However, there have been a few hiccups along the way. Recent news suggests that South African banks are going to stop supplying Zimbabwe with US dollars amidst fears of being implicated if they found dealing with Harare- based institutions. For more on the Zimbabwean currency crisis CNBC Africa spoke with John Robertson and Independent Economist.