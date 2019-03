RCL Foods’ earnings hit hard by sugar, chicken businesses

RCL Foods reported a disappointing set of financial results with headline earnings dropping by 26.4 per cent to 54.8 cents, the company declared a dividend of 15 cents per share which is the same as the previous period. The food producer have attributed its results to reduced growth in the sugar and chicken businesses which were impacted by decreasing food prices. RCL Foods CEO, Miles Dalle joins CNBC Africa for more.