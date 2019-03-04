SA businesses urged to reduce energy consumption

Treasury recently announced that the energy efficiency savings tax incentive will be extended for three more years. The Tax Incentive has been amended by government from 45 cents to 95 cents per kilowatt hour or kilowatt hour equivalent of energy saved. So how can businesses change their behaviour toward energy conservation and is it actually a feasible time, considering the energy constraint in South Africa. Barry Bredenkamp, General Manager for Energy Efficiency at the South African National Energy Development Institute joins CNBC Africa for more.