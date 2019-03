SA maize production declines

Agriculture is one of South Africa's biggest and most volatile sectors. Occupying over 40 per cent of the country's workforce and according to the 2019 budget review contributes 3 per cent to GDP. Sadly, the first National Crop Estimates Committee production estimate report is revealing declines in maize production this year. Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing for FNB Agriculture joins CNBC Africa for more.