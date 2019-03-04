Webber Wentzel’s Michael Denenga on the latest trends in the private equity space

2018 was an eventful year for private equity Africa. We saw the fall of the Abraaj which was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa collapse due to a row with investors. This suggests that in 2019 they will be significant changes in the private equity industry with emphasis on stakeholder strategies. Michael Denenga, Partner at Webber Wentzel and a specialist in Private Equity and fund formation.