Calls for unified response to plane disasters in Africa

There have been tragic stories of planes going missing for days and others crashing where search and rescue facilities are little to none. On the side-lines of the Aviation Africa 2019, Brian Day, Search and Rescue Consultant at International Civil Aviation Organization sat down with CNBC Africa for more on the need for a unified search and rescue on the continent.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...