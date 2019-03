How this archaeology start-up is using Blockchain to uplift Bahamians

Matthew Arnett, CEO of PO8 is using Blockchain to better the lives of his fellow Bahamians, by recovering and reshaping the ownership of sunken treasures and artefacts. PO8 is marine archaeology start-ups that excavates such treasures from the ocean floors to generate unearthed sources of revenue. PO8 CEO Matthew Arnett joins CNBC Africa for more.