RB Plat CEO: Why the time is right for a rights issue

Royal Bafokeng Platinum produced shallow year end results with revenue increasing by a mere 3.7 percent from the prior year to 3.627 million rand. HEPS has fallen by a significant 55.7 percent, to 25 cents per share. The group has declared no divided for the current period. Royal Bafokeng Platinum CEO, Steve Phiri joins CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...