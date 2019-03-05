SA economy grew 1.4% in Q4

South African GDP figures released this morning shows the country grew 0.8 per cent in 2018 and 1.4 per cent in the last quarter of the year. Manufacturing expanded by 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter while transport, storage and communication industry increased by 7.7 per cent, as a result of increases in land transport and transport support services. Mining decreased by 3.8% and contributed 0.3 of a percentage point to GDP growth. Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments joins CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers.