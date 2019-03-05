Talking Books Ep 56: What Happens when you say yes by Lee Den Hond

While many of us often find excuses for not doing something we’d like to do because it seems impossible, the guest on today’s episode of Talking Books has a mind-set focused on why she should do something daring and impossible. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers speaks to businesswoman, athlete and adventurer Lee Den Hond, about her book: What Happens when you say yes: Altitude, Attitude and a Greater Purpose; How to Live a 100% Life....