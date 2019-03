Togo officially launches new national development plan

The government of Togo has officially launched the country's new five-year National Development Plan, a roadmap that aims to structurally transform the economy to a more resilient and inclusive one. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up Carlos Lopes, Chief Adviser to the government of Togo on the national development plan.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...