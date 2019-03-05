What’s the state of universal healthcare in Africa?

As Africa's population is expected to double by 2050 to 2.5 billion people, the continent faces a very critical challenge of creating the foundations for long-term inclusive growth. One of these challenges is the call for renewed commitments and accelerated progress toward universal health coverage. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this is Evalin Karijo, Youth Representative, AHAIC and Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO, AMREF Health Africa.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...