Can tourism revive South Africa economic growth?

For every tourist who comes into South Africa, one job is being created. This is According to Tlou Keetse the Chairperson of the Tourism and Marketing Board Committee. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi caught up with him on the side-lines of Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban and they discussed tourism as a tool for economic revolution in South Africa.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...