Kumba commits R2bn to small business developmentKumba Iron Ore has pledged to support black women and youth owned small businesses within the mining community by giving them the opportunity to supply the products and services to the value chain. May 3, 2019Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosHow Africa’s Travel Indaba is bringing local small business to the fore VideosShould Africa rethink its electricity supply approach? VideosTourism KZN’s Thulisile Galelekile on why you should visit Durban VideosRwanda unveils statistics training centre VideosCBN auctions N109bnTreasury bills VideosCan tourism revive South Africa economic growth? VideosAbducted Shell oil workers rescued in Nigeria Delta region VideosILembe CEO talks green economy, plans to attract more tourists VideosHow can microfinance banks access CBN’s special intervention fund? VideosUnlocking investment opportunities in Durban VideosLawfare: SA’s new dawn? VideosCheryl Peters on top investment opportunities in Kwa Zulu-Natal VideosFXTM’s outlook for global oil markets VideosHow lucrative is Rwanda’s audio-visual industry? VideosHow can Africa create a promising future for its youth? VideosHow attractive is Africa as an investment destination? Open Exchange West AfricaFinancing sustainable development in Nigeria VideosInside Tesla’s first Gigafactory | CNBC Reports VideosPMI climbs to 47.2 in April as load shedding fears ease VideosRamaphosa on tackling youth unemploymentLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest PostsAfter #CasterSemenya loses case against IAAF, how much testosterone is too... May 3, 2019Here’s how much cash Billionaire Warren Buffett carries in his wallet May 3, 2019South Africa’s rand weakens as country’s presidential elections approach May 3, 2019Is Chinese loan to South Africa’s Eskom in jeopardy? May 2, 2019Kenya to cut its budget deficit to 5.6 pct in 2019/20... May 2, 2019VideoHow Africa’s Travel Indaba is bringing local small business to the... May 3, 2019Kumba commits R2bn to small business development May 3, 2019Should Africa rethink its electricity supply approach? May 3, 2019Tourism KZN’s Thulisile Galelekile on why you should visit Durban May 3, 2019Rwanda unveils statistics training centre May 3, 2019