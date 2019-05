Brand SA: Knowledge exchange key to unlocking SA’s future

As South African’s get ready to vote on the 8 May, Dr Petrus De Kock, head of research at Brand SA shares his views on what South Africa should prioritise in the next 25 years and how global knowledge exchanges, like the one South Africa has with the Harvard Alumni Association, can benefit people going forward. He spoke to CNBC Africa's Kopani Gumbi during the Advanced Leadership Initiative dinner that drew several Harvard ALI Fellows.