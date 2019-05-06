Defining Durban as Africa’s business & tourist hubWhat does Durban have to offer as the host city for Africa's Travel Indaba this year? CNBC Africa spoke to eThekwini Municipality deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer. May 6, 2019Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosPaula Hallam on the benefits of conservation on tourism VideosHow the Eastern Cape plans to boost its tourism numbers VideosBuffett, Gates & Munger on the effects of global political risks on markets VideosThe role of art and media in Rwanda’s peace and reconciliation efforts VideosHow your credit score impacts your daily decisions VideosStanbic IBTC’s April headline PMI at 55.5 VideosAbdulsamad Rabiu graces Forbes Africa cover for the month of May VideosHow Uganda aims to become a tourist hub VideosExamining similarities and differences between South Africa and Nigerian elections VideosFBN Holdings shareholders approve 26 kobo dividend pay-out for FY’18 VideosCall for rural revitalisation as Africa grapples with food insecurity VideosHow this entrepreneur turned her love for travel into a business VideosBrand SA: Knowledge exchange key to unlocking SA’s future VideosWhat South African voters want from their parties? VideosIs Ascendis selling family silver? VideosRedefine CEO: What the property sector is looking for after SA’s elections Open Exchange West AfricaAssessing MTN’s Africa strategy Open Exchange West AfricaFBN Holdings first-quarter profit up 7% Open Exchange West AfricaTackling fake news in Nigeria as the World celebrates Press Freedom Day VideosHow Africa’s Travel Indaba is bringing local small business to the foreLatest PostsIf you invested $1,000 in Apple in 2009, here’s how much... May 6, 2019What you need to know about Total’s $8.8 billion deal with... May 6, 2019After #CasterSemenya loses case against IAAF, how much testosterone is too... May 3, 2019Here’s how much cash Billionaire Warren Buffett carries in his wallet May 3, 2019South Africa’s rand weakens as country’s presidential elections approach May 3, 2019VideoPaula Hallam on the benefits of conservation on tourism May 6, 2019How the Eastern Cape plans to boost its tourism numbers May 6, 2019Defining Durban as Africa’s business & tourist hub May 6, 2019Buffett, Gates & Munger on the effects of global political risks... May 6, 2019The role of art and media in Rwanda’s peace and reconciliation... May 6, 2019