Is Ascendis selling family silver?

Ascendis Health, whose share price has come under severe pressure this year, recently announced plans to dispose of Afrikelp, Efekto and Marltons. Some analysts have argued it is disposing of the family silver. The health group also recently revealed a request from two shareholders for a general meeting of shareholders to be held to propose changes to the non-executive composition of the Board. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ascendis Health CEO, Thomas Thomsen.