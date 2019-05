Redefine CEO: What the property sector is looking for after SA’s elections

Redefine Properties’ share price was flat after revealing that it increased its interim distribution below inflation by 4 per cent to 49.2 cents. The property group expects the full year distribution to be similar to first half growth of 4 per cent subject to conditions not deteriorating any further than they already have. Redefine CEO, Andrew Konig joins CNBC Africa for more.