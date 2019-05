Breaking down IMF’s regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa

The International Monetary Fund says it expects aggregate growth for sub-Saharan Africa to pick up from 3 per cent in 2018 to 3.5 per cent in 2019 and stabilise at slightly below 4 per cent over the medium term. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor breaks down the outlook with Abebe Selassie, Director of IMF's African Department, Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives and Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria....