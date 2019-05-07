How East Africa can balance development and conservation together

Conservation in the developing world has never been an easy task but this time, it may be getting even harder. A case in point is an ongoing disagreement between Kenya and Tanzania over plans to build two dams on the shared Mara River with the latter saying the project threatens the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem and thus wants it halted. On the other hand, Kenya has vowed to proceed with construction of the dams. How can conservation and development in the region go in tandem? To answer this CNBC Africa spoke with Charles Karangwa, Regional Forest Landscape Restoration Coordinator at the International Union for Conservation of Nature.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...