Rwanda readies to host Transform Africa Summit

Rwanda has made it no secret that it has big goals of becoming an ICT hub, now as the country prepares to receive the delegates of the much anticipated Transform Africa Summit in Kigali, CNBC Africa takes a closer look at the conference's theme, which is "Boosting Africa's Digital Economy"., joined by analyst, Collins Mwai to take stock of the current trends, the ecosystem and the investments happening in the industry.