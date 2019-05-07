Safaricom sees net profit growth of 14.7%

It's a good week for Safaricom and an even better week for its investors as the telco has reportedly added 6.5 per cent to Kenya's GDP and has posted a pre-tax profit of about $909 million dollars in the year to March 2019. Over the course of the past 11 years the entire capital investment by shareholders, including the government has been returned and exceed by dividends alone. CNBC Africa spoke to Bob Collymore, CEO of the company for more.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...