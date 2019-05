Talking Books Ep 65: Fit for Purpose by Thabang Motsohi

Why do some companies and organisations achieve sustainable growth and success, while others flounder? What are the critical factors that predict success or failure? Joining CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers is leading organisational strategy consultant and author Thabang Motsohi, to give insight into his book Fit for Purpose: Why leadership with contextual intelligence is key to sustainable organisational success.