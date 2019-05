Understanding MTN Nigeria’s legal battle with attorney general

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled against the preliminary objection filed by Nigeria's Attorney General in response to the three billion Naira suit filed against him by telecoms operator MTN Nigeria. The court ruled that MTN Nigeria met the deadline to respond to the tax demand levelled by the Attorney General of the Federation. Theophilus Emuwa, Managing Partner at AELEX joins CNBC Africa to discuss this story.