What Nigeria’s business community expect from South Africa’s elections?

South Africa ranked fourth as Nigeria’s major export trading partner in the fourth quarter of 2018 according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. As South Africans head to the polls tomorrow, we find out what the business communities with affiliations to South Africa expect from the elections. Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, Director of the Nigeria South-Africa Chamber of Commerce joins CNBC Africa for this conversation.