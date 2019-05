What will Steinhoff’s 2017 FY results reveal?

Steinhoff’s much anticipated 2017 financial results are expected to give insight into the misdeeds that brought the giant retailer to shambles. Earlier this year PwC released their findings of its forensic probe into the activities of the group’s former executives. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack Steinhoff 2017 financial results is Fraser Perring, Founder, Viceroy Research.