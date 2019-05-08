Driving growth in Africa’s pension industry

According to official data from the Retirement Benefits Authority in Kenya, the country’s pension industry assets hit Sh1.2 trillion in September 2018 up from Sh1.08 trillion in December 2017 and Sh912.66 billion in 2016. With Enwealth's recent estimation for increasing share of funds to reach $41.3trillion in the global pension funds and investment funds, CEO Simon Wafubwa, joins CNBC Africa to expound on the need for pension fund investment and development in Africa.