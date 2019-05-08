Is the SA govt doing enough to combat climate change?

Of the nearly two dozen Democrats running for president, only two campaigns have so far laid out deadlines for transforming American life to slash the pollution that is warming the planet’s climate. So it’s a natural question, of the nearly 50 South African political parties seeking power today, how many reference climate change which has killed more than a thousand people in the past month? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ferrial Adam, Environmental Researcher and Climate Change Campaigner.