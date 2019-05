Ramaphosa: Outcome of #SAElections2019 will be a major boost to investors

President Cyril Ramaphosa was impressed by the "great vibe" at the Parktown voting station where he cast his vote. He told CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi that the nation was still brimming with confidence and excitement about making their voices heard 25 years after the dawn of democracy. He also said the outcome of the election will be a major boost to investors.