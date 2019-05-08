#SAElections2019: Corruption, infrastructure negligence running Vaal water system dry

Water is becoming one of the thorny issues of South Africa and CNBC Africa goes behind the scenes to find out why. For years now- the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality has been plagued by allegations of malfeasance and corruption but the real danger lies below. The Vaal River system - supplying water to millions - is choked with sewage and pollution lack of infrastructure maintenance and electricity breakdowns leave residents in their own filth. Ahead of the South Africa's May elections, we ask is clean water as important as clean governance? CNBC Africa Karabo Letlhatlha filed this report.