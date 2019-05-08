South Africa 25 years later: Progress made so far

It’s been a quarter of a century since South Africa became a democracy. April 27 1994 was the day that millions of South Africans made history by casting their vote for the first time. It felt good for most people, but what do they feel now 25 years later? What do they think about the progress of the free South Africa they voted for? CNBC Africa’s Busi Lethole went to Phomolong, near Tembisa, east of Johannesburg to find out.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...